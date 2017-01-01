Post College Life

For those who are just reading my blog yeah, I have officially finished college for 6 months now after graduating in June. It’s not easy.

The real world is tough and so is making money to survive. I’m living paycheck to paycheck pretty much, but I am able to save about $50/month. It isn’t a lot but it helps.

I think I’ll be exploring some different things to sell online. I’ve been researching a lot about how other people do it because of http://www.sidehustlenation.com/ and it is awesome to see how so many people make money.

It is hard to accept the fact that I am a college graduate making $14.00/hour. With so much in debt in from college (mid 5 figures) I really should have just graduated high school and gotten a job at this point. I’d probably be making a little more and have no debt.

For now I will start working on side hustles and just posting random articles that help me mature and grow up as an adult. I think it will be helpful, but I’m not entirely sure to blog about everything. It can’t hurt… I just hope it doesn’t consume me.

It is easy to lose yourself after graduation. I still stay in touch with friends, and allow myself to go out twice a week. Otherwise I would not be able to save money.

I am heading out now, but will stay in touch with everything that I think is interesting or with a monthly update. It probably won’t be exactly monthly but it will be something to that nature.

PEACE!